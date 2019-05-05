TEQUILA Street Tacos and Cantina puts their spin on traditional Mexican cuisine

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) -- Two mexican classics inspired one of Indianapolis' most popular Mexican food restaurants.

On this Cinco De Mayo Martin Mecatl and Angel Cuevas from #TEQUILA Street Tacos and Cantina stopped by the Daybreak studios to show the spin they put on tacos and tequila.

Mecantl and Cuevas whipped up some barbacoa street tacos and showed us how to mix a proper traditional Mexican cocktail.

