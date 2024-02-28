1 adult, 5 children displaced after east side house fire

Indianapolis Fire Department was dispatched to a rental home in the 2600 block of East Michigan Street after a heavy fire broke out at 12:46 p.m. (Provided Photo/IFD)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One adult and five children were displaced Wednesday afternoon after a fire broke out at their east side home.

Indianapolis Fire Department was dispatched to a rental home in the 2600 block of East Michigan Street after a heavy fire broke out at 12:46 p.m., forcing everyone inside to evacuate, a social media post from IFD said.

Firefighters arrived and saw heavy smoke coming from the back of the home. Crews were able to get the fire under control within 30 minutes.

IFD says the landlord is working with the family to find shelter at another property with Red Cross’ assistance.