1 arrested in July Howard Co shooting

HOWARD COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – One man has been arrested in connection to a July 10 shooting in Howard County.

According to the Howard County Sheriff’s Office, 55-year-old Robert Crider was taken into custody.

Deputies said, just before 7:45 a.m. on July 10, they responded to the 2600 block South of 600 East for a possible person shot.

After arriving on the scene, 49-year-old Timothy Johnson was located unconscious and bleeding heavily from a gunshot wound to his upper arm. A tourniquet, which deputies believe may have saved his life, was applied to help stop the bleeding.

It was soon learned that prior to the shooting Johnson and Crider had gotten into an argument which resulted in Crider firing a single shot that struck Johnson.

At the time of the shooting, Crider was taken in for questioning.

Then on Aug. 25, an arrest warrant was issued for Crider. He is currently being held in the Howard County Jail.