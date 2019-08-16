1 building at Towne and Terrace condos torn down

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Demolition of one building at an abandoned condominium complex on the east side is done, the city said Thursday.

Crews are now working to clean up the debris from the building at the former Towne and Terrace, a known problem spot.

Residents have told News 8 about crime and squatters over the years. The demolition started last week.

The building was one of several on the property that the city hopes to address.

The city plans to grade the property that’s been cleared to prepare it for whatever comes next, but officials have no redevelopment plans set for the site.

The city on Thursday provided numerous videos it recorded of the demolition.

Statements

“These properties have far too long been an eyesore, negatively impacting the quality of life for residents, and leading to serious concerns for public safety. This project is the first of many steps the city is taking to address the deplorable conditions residents of the area unfortunately have come to experience and live with daily.” Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett

“With this demolition, the community is starting to see results after asking for help for years. This much-needed attention will, I hope, send a message to residents that we are aware of the problems and are working to make things better. We want to reduce crime in the area, and we want community members to feel safe. Economic development, safety and revitalization is just as important and necessary on the Far Eastside as it is in downtown and other parts of Indianapolis.” City-County Council member La Keisha Jackson, District 14

“Whether rehab, demolition or transfer to private ownership, discussions on how to improve quality of life and better serve the residents of Indianapolis are always welcomed. The goal is and continues to be the enhancement of our neighborhoods and communities.” Brian Madison, Director of Indianapolis Department of Business and Neighborhood Services