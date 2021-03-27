1 critical, 2 seriously injured in house fire

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – One person is in critical condition and two other people are in serious condition following a Saturday morning house fire.

According to the Indianapolis Fire Department, crews were called to a double residence fire in the 3200 block of Brookside Parkway South Drive around 11:15 a.m.

Upon arrival at the scene, crews spouted heavy smoke and fire coming from the structure.

IFD said crews were able to get the fire under control just before 11:45 a.m.

However, three adults – all occupants of the residence – sustained injuries as a result of the fire. One was transported to Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital in critical condition while the two others were seriously injured.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.