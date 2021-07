Local

1 critically injured in crash on northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – One person was critically injured in a crash on the city’s northeast side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Just before 8:30 a.m., officers were called to the 6200 block of North Shadeland Avenue for a crash.

Police said two vehicles were involved in the crash.

It’s unclear if there were any other injuries or what led up to the crash.