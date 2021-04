Local

1 critically injured in east side crash

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – One person was critically injured in a crash on the city’s east side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Officers responded to the area of 30th Street and Emerson Avenue just after 7:30 a.m.

IMPD said the one person was transported to IU Health Methodist Hospital in critical condition. A second person was also taken to the Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital in stable condition.

No further information has been provided on the crash.