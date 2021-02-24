1 critically injured in near southeast side fire

Photo of the aftermath of a fire on English Street on Feb. 24, 2021. (WISH Photo/Chase Sarten)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A man is in critical condition following a fire on the city’s near southeast side, according to the Indianapolis Fire Department.

Just before 11 a.m. crews responded to the 1600 block of English Avenue.

IFD said the fire broke out in the man’s home. After pulling him out of the house, CPR was administered and was soon after transported to the hospital.

The victim’s brother, who also lives in the residence, was not harmed in the fire.

Additionally, crews said eight of the nine cats are currently unaccounted for while one was rescued and is receiving treatment.

The cause of the fire is unclear at this time.