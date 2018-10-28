1 critically injured in northeast side crash

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo of northeast side crash on Oct. 28, 2018. (WISH Photo/Alex Elkins)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) - Two people were transported to the hospital following a Sunday morning crash on the northeast side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

The crash happened in the 3800 block of North Shadeland Avenue just before 10 a.m.

Police say one person was taken to Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital in critical condition. The other person, in stable condition, was transported to IU Health Methodist Hospital.

At this time, it is unclear how many vehicles were involved in the crash.