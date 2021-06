Local

1 critically injured in shooting on east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – One person was critically injured in a shooting on the city’s east side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Officers responded to the area of East New York and North Oxford streets around 10:15 for a person shot report.

Once on the scene, police were able to locate the gunshot victim. They were transported to the hospital in critical condition.

No victim or possible suspect information has been released.