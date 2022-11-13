Local

1 dead, 1 critically injured after fatal crash on I-465

The logo for the Indiana State Police on the side of a police cruiser. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A fatal vehicle crash kills a Brownsburg man on I-465 early Sunday morning, the Indiana State Police says.

Police say at 3:08 a.m. Sunday, ISP began receiving calls of a serious crash on I-465 near the 3.2 mile marker of westbound I-465. It was reported that a man and woman were trapped inside a 2018 Dodge Charger and both were unresponsive.

When police and the Indianapolis Fire Department arrived they began to pull out the man and woman and began emergency medical aid.

The driver, Brandon Machingura, 24, of Brownsburg died at the scene. The female passenger was taken to a hospital in critical condition. There were no other injuries reported, according to a media release.

Investigators believe Machingura was traveling at a high speed and while changing lanes, he hit the side of a semitractor-trailer, then spun out of control and struck the concrete median barrier wall.

Police say that several passing motorists stopped to give aid until first responders arrived.

Neither weather nor road conditions are believed to contribute to this crash. There is no further information to release at this time.