1 dead, 1 injured after 2-vehicle crash on US 231 in Montgomery County

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person was killed and another person was injured Sunday in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 231.

Just before 6 p.m. Sunday, Indiana State Police troopers and deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a fatal crash on U.S. 231 near State Road 234.

Investigators believe a 2006 Freightliner was traveling northbound on U.S. 231 near State Road 234. At the same time, a 2016 Honda CRV traveling northbound on State Road 234 pulled out into the path of the freightliner, resulting in a collision. Both vehicles came to a stop on the west side of U.S. 231, north of State Road 234.

The passenger of the Honda was pronounced dead at the scene by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office. The passenger’s name is being withheld until their family has been notified.

The driver of the Honda was taken by medical helicopter to an Indianapolis hospital, and their condition is unknown. The driver of the Freightliner was not injured.