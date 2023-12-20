Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

1 dead, 1 injured after two-vehicle crash in Morgan County

(WISH Photo)
by: Jay Adkins
Posted: / Updated:

MARTINSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — One person is dead and another was taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Morgan County on Wednesday morning.

At 9:32 a.m. Wednesday, deputies with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department, Brown Township medical services, and firefighters with the Brown Township Fire Department and Brooklyn Fire Department reported to the scene of a two-vehicle crash near State Road 67 and Observatory Hill Road. One person was transported to the hospital with injuries and one person was declared dead at the scene.

The Morgan County Coroner’s Office is investigating this incident and is withholding the name of the dead person until their family has been notified of their death.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

1 killed, 1 injured in...
Crime Watch 8 /
Colts embracing ‘next man up’...
Indianapolis Colts /
Tasty Takeout: O’Charley’s
All Indiana /
Inside the making of ‘Coach...
All Indiana /
17th Annual Champion of Diversity...
All Indiana /
14th Annual Circle City Christmas...
All Indiana /
IMPD seeks public’s help identifying...
Local News /
14-year-old, dog injured after hit-and-run...
News /