1 dead, 1 injured after two-vehicle crash in Morgan County

MARTINSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — One person is dead and another was taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Morgan County on Wednesday morning.

At 9:32 a.m. Wednesday, deputies with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department, Brown Township medical services, and firefighters with the Brown Township Fire Department and Brooklyn Fire Department reported to the scene of a two-vehicle crash near State Road 67 and Observatory Hill Road. One person was transported to the hospital with injuries and one person was declared dead at the scene.

The Morgan County Coroner’s Office is investigating this incident and is withholding the name of the dead person until their family has been notified of their death.