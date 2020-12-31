1 dead, 1 injured in Grant County shooting

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — A woman is dead and a man is in the hospital after a shooting in Grant County.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office was called to the area of 7900 East 700 South just before 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Deputies arrived to find an 18-year-old man and an 18-year-old female who had been shot inside of a residence.

The female victim died. The male victim was flown to a hospital in Fort Wayne.

Authorities have not released the names of the victims.

The Upland Police Department, Taylor University Police Department and Indiana State Police also responded. The scene is about three miles from Taylor University.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office says the Marion Police Department, Jonesboro Police Department and Grant County Coroner’s Office are helping with the investigation.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call 765-662-9836.