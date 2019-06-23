Local News

1 dead, 2 critically injured in west side shooting

Posted: Jun 23, 2019 06:14 AM EDT

Updated: Jun 23, 2019 06:14 AM EDT

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) - One person is dead and two others are critically injured following a shooting on the city's west side Saturday night.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called to the 200 block of South Warman Avenue just after 11:15 p.m. for a call of shots fired.

After arriving on the scene, three people - two adult males and one adult female- were located who were suffering from what appeared to be gunshot wounds.

Police say all three victims were transported to local hospitals.

One of the men did die at the hospital. The two other victims remain in critical condition at this point, according to police.

No victim or possible suspect information has been released.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-926-8477.

