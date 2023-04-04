1 dead, 2 injured after mobile home fire on Indy’s west side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Fire officials announced Tuesday that one person died after being rescued from a Friday morning mobile home fire on the city’s west side, leaving two others injured.

Early morning Friday, firefighters responded to a mobile home fire with entrapment on Rushmore Boulevard East Drive. That is located near West 10th Street and North Raceway Road.

Fire crews located three people inside the home. Two were removed, and one person was self-extracted from the burning home, the Wayne Township Fire Department says.

According to a release Tuesday, one victim that was rescued later died from their injuries.

The fire has been ruled accidental, and no further information has been released on the two survivors rescued from the flames.