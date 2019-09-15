1 dead, 2 injured in I-65 crash in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — One person died and two others were injured in a fiery crash Saturday on Interstate 65 in Bartholomew County.

Officers with the Columbus Police Department responded around 4:45 p.m. Saturday to the northbound lanes of I-65 around the 67 mile marker on a report of a crash involving a fire.

Witnesses told police the driver of a 2008 Pontiac G5 was backing up in the left northbound lane of I-65 when it was struck by a 2019 Honda Pilot traveling north, causing the Pontiac to catch fire.

The driver of the Pontiac, who on Saturday had not been identified by police, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Honda, 31-year-old Vanessa Rosborough of Indianapolis, was taken to Columbus Regional Hospital with injuries that did not appear life-threatening. The passenger in the Honda, 28-year-old Emily McNiff of Fishers, was taken to IU Health Methodist Hospital in unknown condition, police said.

The crash on Saturday remained under investigation.