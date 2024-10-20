1 dead, 2 severely injured in 3-vehicle crash near Scottsburg

SCOTTSBURG, Ind. (WISH) — A woman is dead and two other drivers were severely injured Friday in a three-vehicle crash just west of Scottsburg, Indiana.

Around 9:22 p.m. Friday, a Scott County firefighter reported a severe crash near the intersection of State Road 56 and South Zion Road, a few miles west of Scottsburg. The incident involved a red 2002 Ford Focus, a silver 2013 Chevrolet Impala, and a green 2014 Ford Fiesta. The drivers were the only occupants of each of the three vehicles.

The firefighter reported one driver was possibly dead, and the two other drivers had severe injuries. Indiana State Police troopers, deputies with the Scott County Sheriff’s Department, and first responders, arrived to the scene shortly after.

The two injured drivers were taken to the University of Louisville Hospital for treatment. The driver of the Ford Focus, later identified as Catelynn Jewell Richards, 20, of Scottsburg, was pronounced dead at the scene. Richards’ family was notified.

The roadway was closed for over four hours during the investigation.