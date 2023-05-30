1 dead, 3 injured after Memorial Day crash on State Road 64 near Eckerty

ECKERTY, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Police say on Memorial Day, an 18-year-old died, and three others were injured after a two-vehicle crash on State Road 64.

At 4:34 p.m. Monday, police responded to a two-vehicle crash on State Road 64 near Eckerty. A state trooper revealed that a maroon 2017 Ford F-150 driven by Gerald Jarvis, 86, of Evansville, was traveling westbound on State Road 64 when he crossed the center line into the eastbound lane, sideswiping a black 1999 Chevrolet Camaro.

Police say that after the initial impact, the Camaro ran off the road into the side ditch, and the Ford flipped over on its top.

The driver of the Camaro, 17-year-old Astin Aders, and the front passenger, 19-year-old Connor Mullis, were transported to Jasper Memorial Hospital for minor injuries, a news release said Tuesday.

The rear passenger of the Camaro, Riley Mullis, 18, of Bristow, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Crawford County Coroner.

Jarvis was airlifted to the University of Louisville Hospital to be treated for his injuries. The release did not say the severity of his injuries.

Police say that all those involved were wearing seatbelts, and alcohol or drugs are not suspected factors in the crash.

Eckerty is about an hour’s drive west of downtown Louisville, Kentucky.