1 dead, 3 injured in Shelby County crash
SHELBY COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) - One person is dead and three other people were injured in a Shelby County crash.
According to Shelby County Sheriff's Department, the two-vehicle crash happened on State Road 44, just five miles east of Shelbyville.
Deputies said it was a head-on collision.
The driver of one of the vehicles died on the scene and the female driver and two small children were in the other vehicle. Their injuries are not life-threatening.
The crash happened about 6:30 a.m.