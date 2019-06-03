1 dead, 3 injured in Shelby County crash Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Scene of Shelby County fatal crash on June 3, 2019. (WISH Photo/Kevin Ratermann ) [ + - ] Video

SHELBY COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) - One person is dead and three other people were injured in a Shelby County crash.

According to Shelby County Sheriff's Department, the two-vehicle crash happened on State Road 44, just five miles east of Shelbyville.

Deputies said it was a head-on collision.

The driver of one of the vehicles died on the scene and the female driver and two small children were in the other vehicle. Their injuries are not life-threatening.

The crash happened about 6:30 a.m.