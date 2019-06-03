Local News

1 dead, 3 injured in Shelby County crash

SHELBY COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) - One person is dead and three other people were injured in a Shelby County crash.

According to Shelby County Sheriff's Department, the two-vehicle crash happened on State Road 44, just five miles east of Shelbyville. 

Deputies said it was a head-on collision.

The driver of one of the vehicles died on the scene and the female driver and two small children were in the other vehicle. Their injuries are not life-threatening. 

The crash happened about 6:30 a.m.

