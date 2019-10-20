1 dead after boating accident at Prairie Creek Reservoir

MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — One person is dead after a boating accident at Prairie Creek Reservoir Sunday morning.

According to Delaware County dispatchers, an accident involving two boats resulted in a person’s death Sunday morning.

Dispatchers say a driver went overboard into the reservoir. The driver was pulled out of the water and pronounced dead.

It is unclear at this time what caused the accident.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources and the Delaware County Coroner are investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.