1 dead after Boone County house fire

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — One person is dead after a house fire in Boone County.

The Boone County Coroner’s Office said the fire occurred Thursday night in the 3300 block of S. County Road 700 W.

The Advance Fire Department responded.

Firefighters pulled an adult male from the house but he was pronounced deceased.

His name has not been released by the coroner’s office.

The coroner’s release did not state the cause of the fire or the official cause of death for the victim. An autopsy is scheduled.

