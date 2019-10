BEECH GROVE, Ind. (WISH) — One person has died after a car crash in Beech Grove.

It happened after 1 a.m. Saturday just south of I-465 and Emerson Avenue.

Police say a car tried to turn around after it got stuck on a median and was hit by an SUV.

The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police do not believe alcohol played a role in the crash. It remains under investigation.