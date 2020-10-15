Motorcyclist killed in crash on city’s northeast side

A motorcyclist died after a crash on the city's northeast side Wednesday night. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person has died after a crash involving a motorcycle on the city’s northeast side Wednesday night.

According to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, a man died from injuries sustained in a crash involving a motorcycle at the intersection of East 82nd Street and Castleton Boulevard Wednesday just before 10 p.m.

That’s on the city’s northeast side on East 82nd Street east of Hague Road.

Police say the man, who was driving a motorcycle, was involved in a crash with another vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The identity of the victim has not been released.

The other driver involved was taken to the hospital to be checked out. Police do not believe alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash.