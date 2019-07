INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person has died after a crash on the east side, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said Thursday night.

The crash happened just before 10 p.m. in the 2300 block of North Sherman Drive.

Two vehicles collided head-on in the area. One person has died and another person was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

