1 dead after dump truck rollover crash on city’s south side

A man in his 50s was killed in a crash on I-465 eastbound Saturday morning. (Provided Photo/Indianapolis Fire Department)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person has died after a dump truck rolled over in a crash on the city’s south side, according to Indiana State Police.

The crash happened just before 8 a.m. on eastbound I-465 at mile marker 2.2 at the US 31 South ramp.

State police dispatchers confirmed one person died in the crash.

According to authorities, the driver was traveling eastbound in the dump truck on I-465 when the vehicle continued across lanes of traffic and overturned in the ramp area.

It is unclear at this time what caused the driver to crash.

The ramp at US 31 South will remain closed for several hours as authorities work to clear the scene.