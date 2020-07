1 dead after fire at condo on city’s northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person has died after a fire on the city’s northeast side Wednesday night, authorities say.

Firefighters were called to a condo in the 7500 block of Rimwood Lane Wednesday night around 10 p.m. on reports of a fire.

A firefighter at the scene confirmed to News 8 that one person had died. It is unclear what caused the fire or if anyone else was injured. No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.