1 dead after grain silo collapse in Camby

CAMBY, Ind. (WISH) — One person is dead after a grain silo collapsed in Camby.

According to the Indianapolis Fire Department, the incident happened in the 9800 block of Mann Road. Crews were dispatched around 9:15 a.m.

Investigators with IFD say a truck driver pulled his truck up to on-load the corn. He then stepped out of his truck and shortly after, the silo suffered a “catastrophic collapse.”

IFD says the driver was buried under the corn.

He was pulled from the corn at 10 a.m. and did not survive.

Trending Headlines

IFD says they do not know how long he had been trapped before crews were dispatched.

The cause is under investigation.

The man’s identity has not been released.