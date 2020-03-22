Man dead after house fire on city’s north side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A house fire on the city’s north side Sunday morning claimed the life of one victim.

According to Indianapolis Fire Department, a fire broke out in a home in the 5200 block of Norwaldo Avenue Sunday morning before 7:15. That’s in south Broad Ripple near 52nd Street and Keystone Avenue.

IFD Battalion Chief Rita Reith said arriving crews found heavy smoke and fire coming from a window on the side of the house. Firefighters were able to get water on the fire quickly and it was under control within about 10 minutes.

A man who was inside the home at the time was pronounced dead at the scene. The identity of the man has not yet been released.

Reith said a neighbor called 911 to report the fire and alert other neighbors of the situation.

It is unclear at this time what caused the fire.

An investigation into the fire is ongoing.