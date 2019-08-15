1 dead after medical emergency causes I-70 crash

Indiana Department of Transportation first alerted drivers of a crash on I-70 in Clay County, Indiana, about 3 p.m. Aug 15, 2019. (WTWO Photo)

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WISH) — A driver died Thursday afternoon after a medical emergency caused her to run off Interstate 70 and into a tree line in Clay County, according to Terre Haute TV stations WTWO and WAWV.

She died at a Terre Haute hospital, state police said.

Indiana State Police told the sister stations of WISH-TV that the driver was westbound when her vehicle went into the ditch, crossed the eastbound lanes and hit trees in another ditch.

Indiana Department of Transportation first alerted drivers of the crash via Twitter about 3 p.m. A lane of I-70 eastbound was closed briefly after the crash.

Indiana State Police identified the victim only as a female.