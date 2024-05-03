1 dead after semi crash in Greene County
BLOOMFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — A person was killed in a semitruck accident in Greene County on Friday morning, according to the Greene County Sheriff’s Department.
At 2:13 a.m. Friday, deputies with the Greene County Sheriff’s Department responded to a report of an accident involving a semitruck on I-69. After arriving to the scene, deputies found the semi overturned and on fire in a construction area.
According to investigators, the accident resulted in one fatality.
The accident is still under investigation. Investigators did not immediately release any additional information.
