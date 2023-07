1 dead after Shelby County crash, SR 9 closed

SHELBYVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — At least one person is dead after a Friday crash on State Road 9, according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Department.

There were three vehicles involved in the crash and State Road 9 remains closed.

The crash involved a “work type truck and possible two larger trucks,” a Friday release said.

The investigation is ongoing.