1 dead after shooting at Carmel apartment complex

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) – One person is dead after a shooting in Carmel.

According to police, officers were called to the Grammercy Apartments in the area of Keystone Parkway and Mohawk Drive around 2:15 a.m. Wednesday for a report of a domestic situation and shots fired.

Officers arrived on the scene and found a man with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police are still trying to determine who had the weapon and whether the trigger was pulled intentionally or accidentally.

A woman has been taken in for questioning.

Police also say the incident was isolated and the residents are not in danger.