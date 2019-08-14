1 dead after shooting at Carmel apartment complex

Local

by: Staff Reports

Posted: / Updated:

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) – One person is dead after a shooting in Carmel.

According to police, officers were called to the Grammercy Apartments in the area of Keystone Parkway and Mohawk Drive around 2:15 a.m. Wednesday for a report of a domestic situation and shots fired.

Officers arrived on the scene and found a man with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police are still trying to determine who had the weapon and whether the trigger was pulled intentionally or accidentally.

A woman has been taken in for questioning.

Police also say the incident was isolated and the residents are not in danger.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

FREE News & Weather Apps

Storm Track 8 Weather App

Download Now:

WISH-TV News App

Download Now: