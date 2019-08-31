1 dead after single-vehicle crash in Avon

AVON, Ind. (WISH) — One person has died after a single-vehicle crash in Hendricks County Saturday morning.

Hendricks County Emergency Management officials tell News 8 the crash happened around 7:30 a.m. in the area of US 36 and Glenbrook Lane in Avon.

Authorities say one person was pronounced dead at the scene. It is unclear at this time if any other victims were injured in the crash.

A photo of the scene shows the vehicle overturned near a utility pole, and an investigation into what caused the crash is underway.

The identity of the victim has not been released at this time.