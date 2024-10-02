1 dead after single-vehicle crash in West Lafayette

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — A person was fatally injured early Wednesday morning in a single-vehicle crash in West Lafayette, according to the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office.

At 3:24 a.m. Wednesday, the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call reporting a vehicle crash in the 5100 block of Jackson Highway in West Lafayette. Emergency personnel arrived on scene and found a single-vehicle crash. The driver of the vehicle, who was the sole occupant, suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators believe a 2006 Pontiac Grand Prix was traveling westbound on Jackson Highway at a high rate of speed. The driver failed to negotiate the curve and ran off the right side of the road, striking two utility poles and a fence. The Pontiac came to a stop in a ditch area.

The driver’s identity will be released by the Tippecanoe County Coroner’s Office at a later date. The roadway was closed for five hours while deputies investigated the scene.