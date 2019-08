INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person has died after a single-vehicle crash on I-70 Sunday morning.

Indiana State Police say the crash happened around 4:45 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-70 at mile marker 85. The left two lanes of eastbound I-70 were closed for about two hours following the crash.

Police say speed was a factor in the crash. Authorities are investigating to determine if alcohol or drugs contributed to the cause of the crash.

The identity of the victim has not been released.