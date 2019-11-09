1 dead after single-vehicle crash on west side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash on the city’s west side.

Indiana State Police say the crash happened around 4:15 a.m. Saturday.

A vehicle was traveling southbound on I-465 near mile marker 11.9 before it crashed into a ditch.

State police say two people were in the vehicle at the time of the crash and one person was ejected from the car.

Both victims were transported to a nearby hospital where one of the victims later died.

Police have not identified the victims of the crash.

Details about what led to the crash have not been released. An investigation is ongoing.

