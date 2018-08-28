Local News

1 dead after vehicle collides with dump truck on city's east side

Posted: Aug 28, 2018 02:22 PM EDT

Updated: Aug 28, 2018 02:22 PM EDT

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) -- Officials are investigating after a crash left one person dead and another in critical condition Tuesday afternoon.

It happened in the area of East 30th Street and Mitthoeffer Road around 1:30 p.m.

Early investigations revealed a driver was heading westbound on 30th Street when it crossed into the eastbound lanes and struck a dump truck.

The passenger of the vehicle was pronounced dead on scene. The vehicle's driver was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the dump truck was taken to the hospital for a blood draw, but is not believed to have sustained serious injuries. 

It is not yet known what caused the accident.

Victim information has yet to be released. 

