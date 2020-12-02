1 dead, at least 3 hurt after crash at 52nd Street, Keystone Avenue

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person is dead and at least three others were sent to hospitals after an sport utility vehicle crashed on the north side, police said.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and medics were called to a personal-injury accident with entrapment shortly after 8:45 p.m. Tuesday to the intersection of East 52nd Street and North Keystone Avenue.

An IMPD spokesperson said the SUV was going north on Keystone from 52nd Street, left the road, traveled through a gas station parking lot and inverted in the parking lot of Aldi’s grocery, 5235 N. Keystone Ave.

Police said three or four other people in the vehicle were taken to area hospitals, and their conditions were not immediately available.

No additional information was immediately available.