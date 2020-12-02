Local

1 dead, at least 3 hurt after crash at 52nd Street, Keystone Avenue

by: Staff Reports
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person is dead and at least three others were sent to hospitals after an sport utility vehicle crashed on the north side, police said.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and medics were called to a personal-injury accident with entrapment shortly after 8:45 p.m. Tuesday to the intersection of East 52nd Street and North Keystone Avenue.

An IMPD spokesperson said the SUV was going north on Keystone from 52nd Street, left the road, traveled through a gas station parking lot and inverted in the parking lot of Aldi’s grocery, 5235 N. Keystone Ave.

Police said three or four other people in the vehicle were taken to area hospitals, and their conditions were not immediately available.

No additional information was immediately available.

Trending Headlines

© 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

‘Battle of the Fans’ aims to raise $100k to help live music venues, to reward winning fan with Golden Ticket

All Indiana /

Woman quits job, makes crafts from home so she can care for kids during pandemic

Local /

Indy rejoices with 4 college basketball games this week, ‘definitely some momentum’

Local /

Trump teases 2024 run at White House Christmas party

Election /


 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

Copyright 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.