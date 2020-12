1 dead in crash near Broad Ripple

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person is dead following a crash near Broad Ripple.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called to the 5800 block of N. College Ave. just before 1 a.m.

IMPD says two vehicles were involved in the crash.

One driver was transported to a hospital where they later died.

IMPD said the second driver stayed on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

No information regarding identities or possible charges has been released.