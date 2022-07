Local

1 dead in crash on city’s South Side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person is dead after a crash on the city’s South Side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

IMPD has the area shut down at South East Street and Sumner Avenue.

According to IMPD, the crash happened just after 4 a.m. this morning. It is not clear what happened yet, but IMPD says they will have an update later this morning.