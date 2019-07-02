91-year-old women dies, man critically injured in crash

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 91-year-old passenger died and a man was critically injured in a Tuesday crash on the city’s northwest side.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office on Wednesday identified the woman as Mary Thomas.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to the intersection of West 56th Street and North High School Road just before 4 p.m. Tuesday on a report of a crash involving two vehicles.

Investigators said Tuesday that they believe a woman was traveling east on West 56th Street in a blue Chevrolet Traverse sport-utility vehicle. A beige Buick Rendezvous SUV traveling west struck the Chevrolet. The crash caused the Buick to flip onto its side.

The male driver of the Buick and his passenger, Thomas, were taken to an area hospital, where the woman died of her injuries. The male on Tuesday remained in critical condition, IMPD said.

The driver of the Chevrolet and the five children who were in the SUV with her were not injured, according to IMPD.

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.