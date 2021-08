Local

1 dead in crash on SB I-465 near West 10th Street

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person died Friday in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 465 on the city’s west side, state police confirmed.

The crash was reported around 4:13 p.m. Friday near the 14.4 mile marker on southbound I-465, near the West 10th Street exit.

No additional details about the identity of the victim or the circumstances of the crash were immediately available.

Just before 7 p.m., the roadway appeared to be cleared.