1 dead in Delaware County fire

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — One person is dead following a fire in Delaware County.

According to Delaware County dispatchers, fire crews were called out to the area of 800 W. and State Road 332 around 1:30 a.m. Thursday.

The fire is now under control.

Investigators said they have noticed two wood-burning stoves inside of the home, but no cause has been determined at this time.

Dispatchers said the state fire marshal will investigate the fire.

No other information has been released.

News 8 has a crew on the way to the scene.

