Local

1 dead in Henry County crash

(Provided Photo/ISP)
by: Staff Reports
Posted: / Updated:

HENRY COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — One man is dead after a head-on collision in Henry County on Wednesday morning.

Indiana State Police say 34-year-old Kyle Beckman of Greens Fork died after being taken by medical helicopter to Indianapolis.

Investigators said the crash happened around 8:40 a.m. on County Road 300 West just north of County Road 50 North.

Police say a vehicle “crested a hill left of center” and struck Beckman’s vehicle.

The other driver was taken to a Henry County hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

ISP says the crash is under investigation.

© 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

IU Health calls for alternative to Indy 500 with fans to avoid spike in COVID-19

Indianapolis 500 /

IMPD: Officers on scene of death in residential area on east side

Crime Watch 8 /

‘Gr8 Comeback’: SweattBoxx Wellness Center

Community /

IMPD announces major changes to use of force policy

Crime Watch 8 /


 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

Copyright 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.