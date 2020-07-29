1 dead in Henry County crash

HENRY COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — One man is dead after a head-on collision in Henry County on Wednesday morning.

Indiana State Police say 34-year-old Kyle Beckman of Greens Fork died after being taken by medical helicopter to Indianapolis.

Investigators said the crash happened around 8:40 a.m. on County Road 300 West just north of County Road 50 North.

Police say a vehicle “crested a hill left of center” and struck Beckman’s vehicle.

The other driver was taken to a Henry County hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

ISP says the crash is under investigation.