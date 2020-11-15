1 dead in I-70 crash involving semi near Plainfield

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person has died after a crash involving a semi on Interstate-70 near Plainfield.

According to Indiana State Police, a crash involving a semi and a passenger car happened in the eastbound lanes of I-70 near mile marker 67 Sunday morning just before 4 a.m. That’s near State Road 267 southeast of Plainfield.

Police say one person was transported to the hospital and another person was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. All eastbound lanes of traffic were closed in the area while crews investigated the crash.

The identities of the victim and the people involved have not been released.