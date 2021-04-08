Local

1 dead in Lawrence shooting

by: Kyle Bloyd
LAWRENCE, Ind. (WISH) — Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Lawrence late on Wednesday night.

The Lawrence Police Department said the shooting happened just before midnight in the 10400 block of Draycott Avenue.

Police said the shooting was not a random act and the victim was an “invited guest” at the residence.

The victim, who has not been identified, was declared dead at the scene.

No suspect information has been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477).

