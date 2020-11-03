1 dead in Noblesville crash

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — One person is dead after a crash in Noblesville on Tuesday morning.

The Noblesville Police Department said the crash happened just before 11 a.m. in the 15300 block of Union Chapel Road.

Investigators say a driver headed southbound in a pickup truck left the roadway and traveled about 500 feet before crashing into the back of a house.

Police say the driver had to be extricated and was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver’s identity has not been released.

No passengers were inside the vehicle.