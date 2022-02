Local

1 dead in single-vehicle crash on I-70 near Greenfield

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 70 westbound Wednesday afternoon.

Indiana State Police Sgt. John Perrine tweeted that the crash happened off the right side of the road near mile marker 112. That is just east of Greenfield.

No other injuries were reported by ISP.

The right lane will remain closed for the duration of the investigation, according to police.