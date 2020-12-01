1 dead after shooting along 10th Street on far-east side

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and emergency medics were called to a report of a person shot about 8:35 p.m. Nov. 30, 2020, in the 10900 block of East 10th Street. (WISH Photo/Chad Epler)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person is dead after a shooting that may have been a suicide on East 10th Street near an elementary school, police report.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and emergency medics were called to a report of a person shot about 8:35 p.m. Monday in the 10900 block of East 10th Street. That’s in a commercial area at the intersection of North German Church Road and near Warren Township Schools’ Eastridge Elementary.

An IMPD spokeswoman said shortly after 9:20 p.m. that the shooting was being investigated as a suicide.

No additional details were immediately available on the victim.